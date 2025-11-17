 Week 11 PFF Grades vs Commanders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 11 PFF Grades vs Commanders

Boroms best grade of the year by far, and Jonah got his pass blocking grade as well. Still think we should replace Dodson with Willie Gay, Dodson is just a negative every week.
 
Welp, at least Jonah picked it up somewhat. Reports were Chubb was injured in practice, interesting he was still out there for 52 snaps.
 
wow chubb and minkah towards the bottom. grant and jonah unsurprisingly still suck
Grant and Jonah had much lower grades earlier in the season so there’s some improvement but yea they aren’t flashing as much as I would hope.

Not sure if Grant will ever be a game changer or Pro bowl level guy and for the 13th pick we needed a true difference maker.

Still wish we hadn’t passed on Tyler Warren.
 
Borom and Jack Jones at the top of each unit ..
I guess we can bring them back next season ?
 
you cannot use pick #13 on a run oriented DT. i do not care if he turns out "good" that does not cut it at #13. tyler warren would have been the pick, agree. remember the video of indy laughing at us about that one
 
Anything between 55.0 and 60.0 is an average PFF grade. They didn’t make an impact, but they were not a liability either. Jonah had some terrible plays, so PFF must have seen some stuff they liked to keep him at above average in pass protection.
 
Borom isn't the weak link on that line lately. Both guards are playing much worse. Jonah has to continue playing as we must see if there's improvement. But Stange? He was terrible down at the goalline, being the reason why we couldn't get in. Here's a crazy thought - when AJ returns, bump Borom inside.
 
We ran right side a lot. Borum’s grade reflects that. Biggers was the highest rated rookie DL, a very good sign for him. Bonner improved too. Good signs for the future. Still a lot to play for when you need to prove yourself.
 
Hopefully Daniels can return after the bye and replace Strange unless they've decided on not having him play this season to recover.
 
