Week 11 PFF Grades vs Commanders

His fake jumpshot is pretty clutch too huh?Tua’s run blocking isn’t bad for a QB
wow chubb and minkah towards the bottom. grant and jonah unsurprisingly still suck
Grant and Jonah had much lower grades earlier in the season so there's some improvement but yea they aren't flashing as much as I would hope.
you cannot use pick #13 on a run oriented DT. i do not care if he turns out "good" that does not cut it at #13. tyler warren would have been the pick, agree. remember the video of indy laughing at us about that one
Not sure if Grant will ever be a game changer or Pro bowl level guy and for the 13th pick we needed a true difference maker.
Still wish we hadn’t passed on Tyler Warren.
Anything between 55.0 and 60.0 is an average PFF grade. They didn't make an impact, but they were not a liability either. Jonah had some terrible plays, so PFF must have seen some stuff they liked to keep him at above average in pass protection.
Borom isn't the weak link on that line lately. Both guards are playing much worse. Jonah has to continue playing as we must see if there's improvement. But Stange? He was terrible down at the goalline, being the reason why we couldn't get in. Here's a crazy thought - when AJ returns, bump Borom inside.
Hopefully Daniels can return after the bye and replace Strange unless they've decided on not having him play this season to recover.