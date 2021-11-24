 Week 12 Panthers at Dolphins : FINAL SCORE with my stats predictions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 12 Panthers at Dolphins : FINAL SCORE with my stats predictions

PASQUALE

PASQUALE

Dec 13, 2001
2,188
1,739
BILLINGS, MONTANA
Panthers 24
Dolphins 28

BY QUARTERS
Panthers 3 7 7 7
Dolphins 7 7 0 14

Stars of the game
PASSING
Tua 29 of 35 303 yards 3 TD's 0 Ints 1 rushing TD

RUSHING
Myles Gaskin 22 carries 88 yards (APC 4.0)
Albert Wilson 3 carries 19 yards (WILD CAT) & 4 receptions for 27 yards

RECEIVING
Waddle 9 receptions 103 yards 1 TD's 1 carry for 14 yards
Hollins 8 receptions 94 yards 1 TD
Gesicki 7 receptions 64 yards 1 TD

DEFENSE
3 Sacks (Holland / Ogbah / AVG
3 Ints (Howard 2 / Eguavoen
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Feb 29, 2008
50,237
112,419
I'll take that result
 
