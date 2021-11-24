Week 12 Panthers at Dolphins : FINAL SCORE with my stats predictions

PASQUALE
Panthers 24
Dolphins 28
BY QUARTERS
Panthers 3 7 7 7
Dolphins 7 7 0 14
Stars of the game
PASSING
Tua 29 of 35 303 yards 3 TD's 0 Ints 1 rushing TD
RUSHING
Myles Gaskin 22 carries 88 yards (APC 4.0)
Albert Wilson 3 carries 19 yards (WILD CAT) & 4 receptions for 27 yards
RECEIVING
Waddle 9 receptions 103 yards 1 TD's 1 carry for 14 yards
Hollins 8 receptions 94 yards 1 TD
Gesicki 7 receptions 64 yards 1 TD
DEFENSE
3 Sacks (Holland / Ogbah / AVG
3 Ints (Howard 2 / Eguavoen
