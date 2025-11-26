 Week 13 Injury Report: Saints vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 13 Injury Report: Saints vs. Dolphins

G6tisWtXcAAciKw.jpg

Bold indicates a change this week.
IR:
👇👇👇👇
Artie Burns
Yodny Cajuste
Jalin Conyers
James Daniels
Obinna Eze
Germain Ifedi
Kader Kohou
Jason Maitre
Andrew Meyer
Alexander Mattison
Jason Sanders
Tyreek Hill
Darren Waller - WINDOW OPENED
Storm Duck

NFI:

PUP:
Liam Eichenberg

Roster Cuts/Injury Settlements:
Cam Smith (Cut)
Cornell Armstrong (Injury Settlement)
Tanner Conner - Cut then Uncut back to the PS!
 
