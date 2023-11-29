Week 13 NFL TV Maps

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,906
- Reaction score
- 7,855
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
MIA @ WAS in BLUE
East coast biased this week, with most of peninsular Florida, Tuscaloosa-Birmingham in Alabama, Kansas City for some reason, most of Virginia and the Potomac-Chesapeake Bay tidewater region, most of New England and Hawaii will be getting the game. Number 3 crew Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will have the call on FOX.