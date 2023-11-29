 Week 13 NFL TV Maps | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 13 NFL TV Maps

Adam First

Adam First

13-FOX-E.png
MIA @ WAS in BLUE
East coast biased this week, with most of peninsular Florida, Tuscaloosa-Birmingham in Alabama, Kansas City for some reason, most of Virginia and the Potomac-Chesapeake Bay tidewater region, most of New England and Hawaii will be getting the game. Number 3 crew Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will have the call on FOX.

 
KC is getting it because Dolphins (Not Jags or Ravens) are the Chiefs biggest rival to get that very important #1 spot.
 
Here in Virginia we tend to get all the Washington games. Which is why I've needed DirecTV/YouTube TV since I moved here. Lol
 
To be fair, Miami is playing Washington. That doesn't scream "must watch TV" for most of the country.
 
