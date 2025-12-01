Week 13 PFF Grades vs Saints

Maybe the best thing about the season is that we are seeing the young players develop.Jonah and Grant graded out average again. 73.8 has to be Jonah’s best pass pro grade this season.
PFF grades how well someone did what they were expected to do each play. It is clear they put some of the blame for his erratic passes on the WR/TEs.So according to PFF Biggers played worse than Tua.
Tua had one of the worst games I've seen. His 8 ESPN QBR seems to be more accurate. Positives is our 1st and 2nd rounders are finally grading out consistently as average. Though I don't think that Jonah was better in pass blocking than run blocking by a long shot.So according to PFF Biggers played worse than Tua.
Minka has been playing very well!
I understand how PFF works but to have this big of a discrepancy is ludicrous. It is also why I only use PFF "in addition to" all other relevant data.PFF grades how well someone did what they were expected to do each play. It is clear they put some of the blame for his erratic passes on the WR/TEs.
I think the answer to that is obvious, they are running the correct routes and getting open but the QB is not getting them the ball to make plays.How is it even possible to have so many playmakers at receiver, top graded, but a sht passing attack? It does not add up.