Week 13 PFF Grades vs Saints

ThePeopleShow13 said:
Jonah and Grant graded out average again. 73.8 has to be Jonah’s best pass pro grade this season.
Maybe the best thing about the season is that we are seeing the young players develop.

The defense, in particular, is a 180 from the first six games.

Especially impressive yesterday was the tackling. But have to also credit the offensive line. I don't believe Miami had a false start, or holding penalty and the Dolphins rushed for 168 yards.
 
NY8123 said:
So according to PFF Biggers played worse than Tua. 🤔
Tua had one of the worst games I've seen. His 8 ESPN QBR seems to be more accurate. Positives is our 1st and 2nd rounders are finally grading out consistently as average. Though I don't think that Jonah was better in pass blocking than run blocking by a long shot.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
PFF grades how well someone did what they were expected to do each play. It is clear they put some of the blame for his erratic passes on the WR/TEs.
I understand how PFF works but to have this big of a discrepancy is ludicrous. It is also why I only use PFF "in addition to" all other relevant data.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Watching Jonah completely wiff on an assignment and let a free rusher through the middle without even attempting to block him is unforgivable. Those are drive killers and can't happen with good teams.
 
LargoFin said:
How is it even possible to have so many playmakers at receiver, top graded, but a sht passing attack? It does not add up.
I think the answer to that is obvious, they are running the correct routes and getting open but the QB is not getting them the ball to make plays.
 
