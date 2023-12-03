Week 13 Posts from other Fans Message Boards re Dolphins

Does Tua have the easiest job of any starting QB in NFL history?



I think he’s better than anyone wants to give him credit for. He’s not careless with his throws. they are accurate, and with touch, very catchable passes. I think Tua is excellent. Teams cannot consistently make him uncomfortable in the pocket.



Actually Tua has been pretty careless but yeah people dog him more than he deserves.



Careless lol. We have Allen, the most careless QB in the league. People here need to take off the rose colored glasses.



The Dolphins have this insane strategy where they keep trying to score, even when they’re winning.



Oh, my. Tua to Tyreek. Unreal. I thought Tua was just chucking it away. They can beat any team, but if depends which Dolphins team shows up. They need to show they can beat quality teams, and not just bottom feeders.



Is McDaniel wearing Gucci sunglasses?



Miami is getting too cute with these pitches and killing themselves. It's like they don't know our defense is terrible.



We passed on Tua for Young...

Young is gone, Tua is setting us on fire.

McDaniels used to coach here.

The two of them are tearing us a new one

This is a perfect storm of what we should've done and not realized we had coming to kick our ass at the same time.



Hey Ron, watching Tua from the sidelines, how do you like him? That’s the QB you could have had but instead you chose the generational talent that is not on your team anymore. If you had chosen Tua you most likely would be getting an extension instead of getting fired. Oh, by the way, 24 points against your D already. Think you should fire yourself tomorrow.



Tyreek Hill playing against this secondary. Is like watching Messi play in the MLS



Miami's offense is something else to watch. Speed everywhere. Just dynamic AF.



Commanders fans are so demoralized they can't even bring themselves to boo this team. I hear nothing but cheers from the crowd. Maybe the fans have turned and are cheering for Miami now.



Add poor drafting. You can’t take Chase Young when Tua was on the board. You can’t take a toothpick like Forbes when there is a stud like Gonzalez on the board, and the list goes on and on. Look at MIAMI Ron, they know how to build a team. You should do the Constanta method, Pick the opposite that you would have picked and you would have been better off.



Did you see that 3rd down conversion by Tua when he stepped to the right, keeping his head looking downfield, as Allen was going after him? Or the one with Barton? Howell would have put his head down and started running, not getting his head up until he knows he’s in the clear. More often than not runs right into a defender.



Tua has that elusiveness in the pocket. One shoulder shimmy and he’s free to look downfield. Sam is just the opposite. He invariably turns right into the arms of a d-lineman.



On the first Hill TD, Achane torched Davis for a would be TD on the other side of the field