Week 14 PFF Grades vs Jets

Pretty sure Jonah slept with the guy who does the Dolphins grades wife, he looked much better that what he got graded imo. Gonna watch the All-22 and see if I’m missing anything.

1765207861781.jpeg

Our LBs also looked phenomenal yesterday, liked getting Willie Gay some run, he seems to always play well.

1765207906338.jpeg
 
No chance Jonah deserves that grade; he was all over the field run blocking. PFF has been doing him dirty all year. I would add that PFF has dropped Zabel to 69/79 OG and he has looked good as well. I generally get what PFF is trying to do, but their OL grades are suspect as heck. We had 239 rushing yards on 41 attempts (and that includes some QB scrambles) and PFF grades every OL outside of Brewer as average (60.0) or below average?
 
Zack Wilson finishing 8th on offense it’s hilarious

Didn’t throw a pass mind you, guess he executed those handoffs well
 
No idea why they have offensive players in for 1 play on the defensive side of the ball.

So apart from Brewer and Ingold everyone else on offense had an average or below run blocking grade yet we ran for over 230 yards?
 
The guy's at PFF have little to no real idea of the assignments IMO. McD runs an unorthodox offensive run game that is being invented seemingly each week. That might explain some of the wash-e-ness of their grades. They have trouble with consistency all across the league.
 
I havent really focused on which side or gaps Achane would run through. I also havent watched any All-22 this year as the Dolphins have been dreaful. I would be curious to see which gaps Achane is running to. I have a sneaky feeling its never going to be Jonah's or Jonah has help.
 
fascinating re jonah.
 
You think the 19 year old intern who did those grades has a wife?
 
