Week 14 PFF Grades vs Jets

Zack Wilson finishing 8th on offense it’s hilariousPretty sure Jonah slept with the guy who does the Dolphins grades wife, he looked much better that what he got graded imo. Gonna watch the All-22 and see if I’m missing anything.
View attachment 199325
Our LBs also looked phenomenal yesterday, liked getting Willie Gay some run, he seems to always play well.
View attachment 199326
You think the 19 year old intern who did those grades has a wife?Pretty sure Jonah slept with the guy who does the Dolphins grades wife, he looked much better that what he got graded imo. Gonna watch the All-22 and see if I’m missing anything.