 Week 15 Inactives | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 15 Inactives

Hunter and Anderson are licking their chops.
 
Grier says we were more worried about the OL than they were. Here you go Grier prove us wrong.
 
This is not what he meant. You lose your starting left and right tackle. I don’t care what team it is you will panic
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
You know damn well he didn't mean if everyone is hurt,lol
no but he knew that Armstead has been hurt a lot before, Jackson has missed plenty of time before as well, Wynn has missed a lot of time before so us having these 3 guys missing time should not be a shock to anyone
 
Danny said:
They're football players, they've all been hurt before and will get hurt again.
 
Alnur said:
don't you know every team has starting caliber tackles (left and right) sitting on the bench at all times, just in case? (except us, because grier?).
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
I knew everyone would get hurt this year. Armstead can’t even practice because he is hurt all the time. Wynn been hurt every year in the league, as has Jackson.
 
