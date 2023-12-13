Week 15 NFL TV Maps

Adam First
NYJ @ MIA in Red
East coast bias this week as most of Florida, parts of Georgia and most of Alabama, the majority of the Rust Belt and the Northeast as well as Hawaii get the game. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have the call on CBS. Drinking game: take a shot whenever Tony Romo inserts Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes into his commentary