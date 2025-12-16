Week 15 PFF Grades vs Steelers

McD also reverted back to prioritizing the passing game over the run game, for us to only have 14 run plays and 36 pass plays is unacceptable considering how we were winning during the past few weeks, which was limiting Tuas throws and leaning heavily on the run game. Feels like McD went right back to his old ways, even early in the game I felt like he was going away from the run game too often, and letting Tua sling it in the cold is a recipe for disaster. Another reason why I don’t trust McD to stick to the smash mouth game we’ve been doing the past few weeks, anytime he has a chance to outsmart himself he will take that chance, and another reason why he needs to be replaced along with the rest of the FO.