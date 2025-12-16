 Week 15 PFF Grades vs Steelers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 15 PFF Grades vs Steelers

One of the PFF writers said Tua was one of the worst graded players on offense before his 4th quarter to salvage the grade. Judon has been a complete bust of a signing, remember how we wanted Joe Bosa first? I know Judon is cheaper but you get what you pay for in this situation, Bosa has been pretty damn good for the Bills.
 
Ashtyn Davis is right where he should be, and thats generous. Dude straight forgot how to tackle with his tiny TRex arms last night. Abyssmal performace by him.
 
One of the PFF writers said Tua was the worst graded player on offense before his 4th quarter to salvage the grade. Judon has been a complete bust of a signing, remember how we wanted Joey Bosa first? I know Judon is cheaper but you get what you pay for in this situation, Bosa has been pretty damn good for the Bills.
That's a complete indictment of PFF to salvage a player with garbage stats in garbage time after he played so poorly when it mattered that you wound up IN garbage time.
 
Waller was very, very, clearly our best player. They got that right. (How sad that our best player came off the couch).

They got Tua and especially Brunskill way, way, wrong. Brunskill was terrible start to finish. Just garbage.

As for Brooks . . . what grade did they give him for the 15 yard taunting penalty that kept a Steelers TD drive alive on what should have been 4th down?

Deeply flawed methodology.
 
To his credit, Brooks did come in post game and apologize in the presser. Completely owned it so I give him a pass. He had a really solid game and was making most of his tackles. Our secondary is just stir fried garbage though and Fitzpatrick getting injured is just the icing on that shitcake.
 
McD also reverted back to prioritizing the passing game over the run game, for us to only have 14 run plays and 36 pass plays is unacceptable considering how we were winning during the past few weeks, which was limiting Tuas throws and leaning heavily on the run game. Feels like McD went right back to his old ways, even early in the game I felt like he was going away from the run game too often, and letting Tua sling it in the cold is a recipe for disaster. Another reason why I don’t trust McD to stick to the smash mouth game we’ve been doing the past few weeks, anytime he has a chance to outsmart himself he will take that chance, and another reason why he needs to be replaced along with the rest of the FO.
 
