Week 15 PFF Grades vs Steelers

That's a complete indictment of PFF to salvage a player with garbage stats in garbage time after he played so poorly when it mattered that you wound up IN garbage time.One of the PFF writers said Tua was the worst graded player on offense before his 4th quarter to salvage the grade. Judon has been a complete bust of a signing, remember how we wanted Joey Bosa first? I know Judon is cheaper but you get what you pay for in this situation, Bosa has been pretty damn good for the Bills.
To his credit, Brooks did come in post game and apologize in the presser. Completely owned it so I give him a pass. He had a really solid game and was making most of his tackles. Our secondary is just stir fried garbage though and Fitzpatrick getting injured is just the icing on that shitcake.Waller was very, very, clearly our best player. They got that right. (How sad that our best player came off the couch).
They got Tua and especially Brunskill way, way, wrong. Brunskill was terrible start to finish. Just garbage.
As for Brooks . . . what grade did they give him for the 15 yard taunting penalty that kept a Steelers TD drive alive on what should have been 4th down?
Deeply flawed methodology.