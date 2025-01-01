Week 16 AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Kadiddlehopper
Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2004
- Messages
- 4,278
- Reaction score
- 437
- Location
- Sebastian, Fl
Former Texas A&M LB Tyrel Dodson named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Former Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson has carved out a nice career as a pro after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. Dodson has already lasted longer than expected for an undrafted player in a league where the average is a little over three years and eve
sports.yahoo.com