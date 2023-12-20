 Week 16: Cowboys vs. Dolphins Injury Reports | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 16: Cowboys vs. Dolphins Injury Reports

Couple key notes here.

Hill is supposed to be a go. Anything else would be surprising.

Zach Martin keep an eye on.

I believe from reports I've seen Dallas was actually just a walkthrough Wednesday.
 
Basically like half the starting lineup. Jeez
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Zach Martin already told the press he's playing Sunday.
Got a link?

“I got hit. We went to the tent, and it just didn’t fire up for me,” Martin said. “Yeah, kind of a fluke thing I guess.”

His quadriceps took a direct hit from Gregory Rousseau’s helmet, and Martin said he initially thought he injured his knee.

“I’m hoping this week, treat it and get it ready to go on Sunday. I feel good about that,” Martin said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.
 
No I'd heard it from a podcaster earlier today...can't recall which one, but was a Dolphins guy.

But judging by that quote you have there, I'm sure he's good to go.
 
