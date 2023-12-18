 Week 16 critical needs to live the secondary dream... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 16 critical needs to live the secondary dream...

Primary dream being that of taking the 1 seed.

This is addressing the secondary dream of winning East and Bills missing the playoffs, and is only the bare minimum needs. Obviously will be rooting hard for us to win and bills to lose, as always every week!

So with all that being said these are the only things we NEED this coming week for dream scenario 2...

Bengals over Steelers
Colts over Falcons


Not require but helps
Jags over Buccs
Broncos over Pats

Either is fine in Browns vs Texans

This factors in Bills 2-0 and Miami 0-2 with miami slamming the door shut in miami week 18. AGAIN not saying miami loses 2 straight or wanting that just plugging in worst case.
 
