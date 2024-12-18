 Week 16 - Injury Report - 49ers vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 16 - Injury Report - 49ers vs. Dolphins

I wonder if the 49ers shut down Trent Williams for this game since they have been eliminated from the playoffs.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
They said today he's likely out for the year. I don't think it matters much, 49ers fans are really down on him, they think he's really out of shape
 
lynx said:
Well he held them ransom in training camp for one last pay day lol.
 
