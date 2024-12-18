Week 16 - Injury Report - 49ers vs. Dolphins

E30M3
They said today he's likely out for the year. I don't think it matters much, 49ers fans are really down on him, they think he's really out of shapeI wonder if the 49ers shut down Trent Williams for this game since they have been eliminated from the playoffs.
Well he held them ransom in training camp for one last pay day lol.They said today he's likely out for the year. I don't think it matters much, 49ers fans are really down on him, they think he's really out of shape
Weekend at Fergusons
Only interesting thing here is Goode practicing in full. Chances are he's in, while Chubb on Sunday will think about what he can do with all the money he's "made"
Really strange this one. Personal reasons basically most of the season.We obviously don't need this guy anymore, see ya!