Week 16 Other Games Thread

Well were out of the playoffs but that doesnt mean we cant enjoy football for the love of the game.



Tonight's game features two playoff bound teams, the 11-3 Rams at the 11-3 Seahawks



The Rams are my favorite to make the Superbowl out of the NFC right now but the Seahawks are right there with them, who ever wins this game tonight could win the division and be the #1 seed and the loser could get jumped by the 49ers and slide all the way down to the #6 seed if SF wins their game this week against the Colts and ol man River on Monday night.



Im trying to pick a team to root for during the playoffs and im struggling to find it. I do like the Lions and Bucs but they both dont look like they have it in them this year, the Bucs especially are a dumpster fire right now. I hate the Eagles, I dont like the Bears or the 9ers, the Rams won recently so they are out, maybe ill root for the Seahawks, I like JSN and Darnold. The Packers are in contention but I think they are frauds to be honest. I wouldnt mind seeing the Jags pull off the impossible and make the Superbowl, they're really the only AFC team in the race I dont actively hate with a passion.