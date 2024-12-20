Week 16 - Watching Other Games - Saints V Packers MNF

MrChadRico
Who you got?
Chargers at home, I'm thinking Denver is gonna lose a close one.... or Bo Nix breaks out on primetime and becomes a household name.
It's gonna be a good game. TNF is much better this year than ever before.
