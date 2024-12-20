 Week 16 - Watching Other Games - TNF Broncos vs. Chargers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 16 - Watching Other Games - TNF Broncos vs. Chargers

Who you got?

Chargers at home, I'm thinking Denver is gonna lose a close one.... or Bo Nix breaks out on primetime and becomes a household name.

It's gonna be a good game. TNF is much better this year than ever before.
 
How has Denver been this good with their salary cap issues? Is Sean Peyton really this damn good?
 
For those still babbling about *layoffs, does it matter who wins? I at least like the fact that the Thursday game has importance with two decent teams.
 
Ryan Reynolds Agree GIF by Welcome to Wrexham
 
If the Chargers lose, they get their 7th loss. If the Dolphins beat the 49ers it does make it somewhat interesting.
 
Awful start for the Chargers... I'd like to know their record against winning teams, they remind me alot of the Dolphins in that regard.
 
