Week 17 Game Results

Dolphins fans are rooting for:



Falcons over Bills (Gives a hope and a prayer for the division in week 18 if Buffalo loses to the Jets and we beat the Pats)

Jags over Pats

Chiefs over Bengals (Makes Cincy play their guys week 18)

Colts over Raiders (Colts 1 game ahead of us and own Tiebreaker, we need another LV loss)

Rams over Ravens (Eliminates Baltimore)

Broncos over Chargers (This game works either way but this way is better imo--see below)

Browns over Steelers (Huge. Eliminates Pitt and makes browns bengals week 18 for the division)



If the Dolphins lose to the Pats in Week 18 AND the Steelers beat the Ravens, Bengals beat the Browns and Chargers beat the Raiders, we also get in. The same applies if the Chargers beat the broncos this week and the raiders beat the chargers next week