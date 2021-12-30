 Week 17 Game Results | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 17 Game Results

sap1993

sap1993

Rookie
Joined
Sep 6, 2013
Messages
56
Reaction score
97
Location
Tampa
Dolphins fans are rooting for:

Falcons over Bills (Gives a hope and a prayer for the division in week 18 if Buffalo loses to the Jets and we beat the Pats)
Jags over Pats
Chiefs over Bengals (Makes Cincy play their guys week 18)
Colts over Raiders (Colts 1 game ahead of us and own Tiebreaker, we need another LV loss)
Rams over Ravens (Eliminates Baltimore)
Broncos over Chargers (This game works either way but this way is better imo--see below)
Browns over Steelers (Huge. Eliminates Pitt and makes browns bengals week 18 for the division)

If the Dolphins lose to the Pats in Week 18 AND the Steelers beat the Ravens, Bengals beat the Browns and Chargers beat the Raiders, we also get in. The same applies if the Chargers beat the broncos this week and the raiders beat the chargers next week
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
5,918
Reaction score
5,840
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
sap1993 said:
Dolphins fans are rooting for:

Falcons over Bills (Gives a hope and a prayer for the division in week 18 if Buffalo loses to the Jets and we beat the Pats)
Jags over Pats
Chiefs over Bengals (Makes Cincy play their guys week 18)
Colts over Raiders (Colts 1 game ahead of us and own Tiebreaker, we need another LV loss)
Rams over Ravens (Eliminates Baltimore)
Broncos over Chargers (This game works either way but this way is better imo--see below)
Browns over Steelers (Huge. Eliminates Pitt and makes browns bengals week 18 for the division)

If the Dolphins lose to the Pats in Week 18 AND the Steelers beat the Ravens, Bengals beat the Browns and Chargers beat the Raiders, we also get in. The same applies if the Chargers beat the broncos this week and the raiders beat the chargers next week
Click to expand...
If the Bengals beat the Chiefs, they'll still have to play their guys 18, as they'll be in the running for the #1 seed and bye.
 
G

Greatwhitenorthfan13

Rookie
Joined
Sep 5, 2021
Messages
52
Reaction score
104
Location
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
So many different combinations of what needs to happen for us to get in. Things have been working in our favour so far. This weekend there is a lot of important games on TV in my area but not Miami. It's too bad, I get it though, with the Bills the closest team that is always on TV every Sunday its not a surprise.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
549
Reaction score
890
Location
USA
I'd rather win out but here are the Week 17 game outcomes that will keep Miami in it should they lose to the Titans:
Ravens over Rams
Broncos over Chargers.
Colts over Raiders
Browns over Steelers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom