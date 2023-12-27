Week 17 NFL TV Maps

Adam First
MIA @ BAL in RED
In what is undoubtedly the game of the week in the AFC, the game gets put on another almost-nationwide pedestal, with over 70% of the country getting the matchup for control of the #1 seed. #2 crew Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will have the call on CBS, because Tony Romo needs to fellate Patrick Mahomes at all times.