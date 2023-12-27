 Week 17 NFL TV Maps | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 17 NFL TV Maps

17-CBS-E.png
MIA @ BAL in RED
In what is undoubtedly the game of the week in the AFC, the game gets put on another almost-nationwide pedestal, with over 70% of the country getting the matchup for control of the #1 seed. #2 crew Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will have the call on CBS, because Tony Romo needs to fellate Patrick Mahomes at all times.

 
I'm in New Jersey, and although we are in the red, I don't think NY/NJ be able to get it on regular TV with the Giants playing at home at the same time. I may be wrong. Doesn't matter one way or the other, I can still watch it.
 
MIA/BAL is on CBS.

LAR/NYG is on Fox, so you'll get both.
 
Thank God you are wrong. CBS has the double header this week. Therefore we get the game opposite the Giants who are on Fox at 1. Luckily, as I mentioned in another thread, the Jets play Thursday.
 
Fortunately Fox has the 49ers game so we’re good in NorCal.
 
