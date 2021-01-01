Week 17 Pledge Thread

Mindtornado
Support Our QB
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2010
- Messages
- 1,087
- Reaction score
- 971
- Location
- Almost Heaven
Here’s what I know:
* We doubled Finheaven’s donation goal in December in part due to pledge threads.
* That money is going towards the cost and upkeep of the new & improved servers.
* Donations slow down in the off season but site expenses do not.
So, let’s send this regular season off right with a win and some coin for the coffers!
Here’s what I pledge:
* One 347 Club sponsorship for every Tua touchdown (run or pass).
* One sponsorship for every X turnover.
* One sponsorship for the win.
* One sponsorship for Flores winning Coach of the Year
* One sponsorship for X winning Defensive Player of the Year
* We doubled Finheaven’s donation goal in December in part due to pledge threads.
* That money is going towards the cost and upkeep of the new & improved servers.
* Donations slow down in the off season but site expenses do not.
So, let’s send this regular season off right with a win and some coin for the coffers!
Here’s what I pledge:
* One 347 Club sponsorship for every Tua touchdown (run or pass).
* One sponsorship for every X turnover.
* One sponsorship for the win.
* One sponsorship for Flores winning Coach of the Year
* One sponsorship for X winning Defensive Player of the Year