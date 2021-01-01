Week 17 Pledge Thread

Here’s what I know:



* We doubled Finheaven’s donation goal in December in part due to pledge threads.



* That money is going towards the cost and upkeep of the new & improved servers.



* Donations slow down in the off season but site expenses do not.



So, let’s send this regular season off right with a win and some coin for the coffers!





Here’s what I pledge:



* One 347 Club sponsorship for every Tua touchdown (run or pass).



* One sponsorship for every X turnover.



* One sponsorship for the win.



* One sponsorship for Flores winning Coach of the Year



* One sponsorship for X winning Defensive Player of the Year