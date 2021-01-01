 Week 17 Pledge Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 17 Pledge Thread

Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Support Our QB
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2010
Messages
1,087
Reaction score
971
Location
Almost Heaven
Here’s what I know:

* We doubled Finheaven’s donation goal in December in part due to pledge threads.

* That money is going towards the cost and upkeep of the new & improved servers.

* Donations slow down in the off season but site expenses do not.

So, let’s send this regular season off right with a win and some coin for the coffers!


Here’s what I pledge:

* One 347 Club sponsorship for every Tua touchdown (run or pass).

* One sponsorship for every X turnover.

* One sponsorship for the win.

* One sponsorship for Flores winning Coach of the Year

* One sponsorship for X winning Defensive Player of the Year
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom