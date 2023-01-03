 Week 18 Could Get Pushed Back A Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 18 Could Get Pushed Back A Week

That would make the NYJ game next week. A certain left handed Samoan might be ready to play by then. Hoping Hamlin is ok though I'll be admonished anyways...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

It's hard to imagine Bills-Bengals resuming - ProFootballTalk

We await further information regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains at last word in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during last night’s game. We have nothing at this time to say about any other issues in...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
