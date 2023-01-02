 Week 18 playoff picture??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 18 playoff picture???

gregorygrant83

I believe it's official...

Patriots beat the Bills and they earn the final wildcard spot. Bills still fighting for top seed, so they likely won't be resting key players.

Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Bills beat the Patriots.

The Steelers could sneak in if they win tonight and next week and then have the Dolphins and Patriots lose.

I think if the Steelers, Dolphins and Patriots finish in a 3 way tie at 8-9 the Patriots get in. Although it might be more fait to just give the number 2 seed a bye at that point and say there's not team worthy of the 7th spot.

I know there are a bunch of people who don't want the Dolphins to make the post season after the recent collapse, but for those still hoping this is the best road in.
 
Last edited:
mandal24

mandal24

It’s simple, if Tua/Amrstead play, we’re in and make the playoffs. If they don’t, we lose.

Patriots are not beating the bills in buffalo for the rights to the #1 spot
 
joenhre

joenhre

It is great to be sitting here watching pur team ,that was 8-3 5 weeks ago, have to rely on the Bills winning their final 2 games for even a shot at making the playoffs. That is both pathetic and depressing.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Jets are playing as bad as Miami.

5 game losing streak.

Beating the Jets is very realistic.

Pats will lose to Buffalo.

So, all in all, I still believe Miami makes the Playoffs.
 
joenhre

joenhre

GRYPHONK said:
Jets are playing as bad as Miami.

5 game losing streak.

Beating the Jets is very realistic.

Pats will lose to Buffalo.

So, all in all, I still believe Miami makes the Playoffs.
How do you know the Pats will lose to Buffalo? You must have a lot of confidence in the Bills beating the Bengals tomorrow night?
 
T

TuaFish1

gregorygrant83 said:
I believe it's official...

Patriots beat the Bills and they earn the final wildcard spot. Bills still fighting for top seed, so they likely won't be resting key players.

Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Patriots Beat the Bills.

The Steelers could sneak in if they win tonight and next week and then have the Dolphins and Patriots lose.

I think if the Steelers, Dolphins and Patriots finish in a 3 way tie at 8-9 the Patriots get in. Although it might be more fait to just give the number 2 seed a bye at that point and say there's not team worthy of the 7th spot.

I know there are a bunch of people who don't want the Dolphins to make the post season after the recent collapse, but for those still hoping this is the best road in.
Need to have Bills beat Pats not Pats beat bills
 
Z

zucca

GRYPHONK said:
Jets are playing as bad as Miami.

5 game losing streak.

Beating the Jets is very realistic.

Pats will lose to Buffalo.

So, all in all, I still believe Miami makes the Playoffs.
If somebody other than Skylar is our QB
 
LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

We're going to have Skylar going against the Jets defense. We're f*cked.
 
G

gregorygrant83

As for the late season collapse. The team now knows it is flawed and regardless of how far they go in the playoffs, they have some off season work to do. If the team makes the playoffs they should have lttle to no pressure because expectations will be low.
 
G

GRYPHONK

joenhre said:
How do you know the Pats will lose to Buffalo? You must have a lot of confidence in the Bills beating the Bengals tomorrow night?
I'm of the firm belief tomorrow nights game is irrelevant, even if Bills lose.

There's a lot of over thinking going on here IMO.

Who knows. Maybe I'm wrong.

I've been wrong 5 straight weeks now lol
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

GRYPHONK said:
Jets are playing as bad as Miami.

5 game losing streak.

Beating the Jets is very realistic.

Pats will lose to Buffalo.

So, all in all, I still believe Miami makes the Playoffs.
Tough part is the Jets still have a rather aggressive D, and they have a TE. We have issues with both of those things. I'm hoping they are just looking forward to a few days on the beach and not actually play football.

Before this game I predicted we'd get in that way. Just didn't think we'd beat the Pats, but the other way seemed more likely.

Now, what happens if any games end in a tie? Lol.
 
