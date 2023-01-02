Week 18 playoff picture???

I believe it's official...



Patriots beat the Bills and they earn the final wildcard spot. Bills still fighting for top seed, so they likely won't be resting key players.



Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Bills beat the Patriots.



The Steelers could sneak in if they win tonight and next week and then have the Dolphins and Patriots lose.



I think if the Steelers, Dolphins and Patriots finish in a 3 way tie at 8-9 the Patriots get in. Although it might be more fait to just give the number 2 seed a bye at that point and say there's not team worthy of the 7th spot.



I know there are a bunch of people who don't want the Dolphins to make the post season after the recent collapse, but for those still hoping this is the best road in.