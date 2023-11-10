 week 18 vs bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

week 18 vs bills

tommyp

hi all,
i'm thinking of flying down for the last game of the season vs Bills. question for you guys.. is this game definitely on sunday. i think the time can be changed, maybe to a sunday night game, but could it be a saturday game ?? trying to figure out flights and hotels... any info is much appreciated... go fins
 
Saturday game? Not sure why that would be the case unless I am missing something.
 
Saturday game? Not sure why that would be the case unless I am missing something.
one of my friends who i'm flying down with mentioned that he saw the game scheduled for saturday .. i looked at last year and the nfl had 2 games on saturday in week 18.. i wonder when they make the final determination
 
one of my friends who i'm flying down with mentioned that he saw the game scheduled for saturday .. i looked at last year and the nfl had 2 games on saturday in week 18.. i wonder when they make the final determination
This is true, there are two games on Saturday and if I remember from last year, they announced it very late. It would be a definite risk to book anything now because Bills / Dolphins has a real chance to be one of them
 
This is true, there are two games on Saturday and if I remember from last year, they announced it very late. It would be a definite risk to book anything now because Bills / Dolphins has a real chance to be one of them
yup, thanks for the info.. i guess i'll have to wait and see
 
