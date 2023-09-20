Week 2 Cinematic Recap

I didnt love how Apple played at all, but his hit at the end of the 4th down was really important.
Love the culture of this team.
Mostert thanking his blockers,
See Ramsey as excited as anyone on Xaviens TD.
Cracraft and Berrios fitting in with the WR room.
Everone was happy for Chubb with his Strip Sack. (Good lord was that an important play)
I loved when Waddle went after 45 for the late hit
Watching it again, how did Tua hit Berrios and how in the world did he not have alligator arms on that play?
Love it. Phins for the win!