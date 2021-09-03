week 2 home opener FH tailgate ?!

eightyone81
Whats up boys. Im curious if anyone here at FH sets up a tailgate of any kind game day at the stadium ? or has any recommendations for a good spot to go for pregame?
Coming down from Charlotte and just pulled the trigger on tickets for week 2 vs the bills..regardless of what happens vs the pats, ive never wanted to win a game more, i am SO SICK OF THE BILLS AND THEIR FANS..ill be in the end zone getting LOUD.
originally from syracuse so i grew up at ralph wilson watching us lose and getting beer poured on me/ ice thrown at me.... this one is personal.
i dont know anyone down there as of now and love to meet up with some of you on the FH squad...let me know !!!
