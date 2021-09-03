 week 2 home opener FH tailgate ?! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

week 2 home opener FH tailgate ?!

eightyone81

eightyone81

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
145
Reaction score
73
Location
Huntington Beach
Whats up boys. Im curious if anyone here at FH sets up a tailgate of any kind game day at the stadium ? or has any recommendations for a good spot to go for pregame?

Coming down from Charlotte and just pulled the trigger on tickets for week 2 vs the bills..regardless of what happens vs the pats, ive never wanted to win a game more, i am SO SICK OF THE BILLS AND THEIR FANS..ill be in the end zone getting LOUD.

originally from syracuse so i grew up at ralph wilson watching us lose and getting beer poured on me/ ice thrown at me.... this one is personal.

i dont know anyone down there as of now and love to meet up with some of you on the FH squad...let me know !!!
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,476
Reaction score
9,141
Best tailgating in NFL. Go as soon as parking gates open (3 hours before game). Tailgate whereever you park! You can walk around stadium as the team puts on massive amounts of entertainment. Or join any of the friendlies. It's super easy to meet people and have a blast before the game.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,844
Reaction score
2,782
Age
29
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
I’ll already be down there early getting hammered.
If I remember To check this thread, I’ll be down to meet up.

my season tickets are in the club
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom