Week 2 Inactives

Honestly, I'd like Meyer to be active on gamedays. He's the only TRUE center backup. Otherwise we're shifting Eichenberg from his spot
Can he play special teams? If not, it's pretty hard to roster a guy who is only going to get on the field if one certain lineman in front of him gets hurt.
I just don't understand why there was so much hype around Bonner this summer if he can't get off the inactive list. Kamara was talked about a lot as well.
