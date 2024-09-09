 Week 2 - Injury Report - Bills vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 2 - Injury Report - Bills vs. Dolphins

Incoming. But heres an update from enemy territory.

Two Bills defensive players ruled out for game vs Dolphins: Latest on injuries

The Bills will be without two defensive players when they play in Miami Thursday.
"As expected, the news was not great on Buffalo Bills nickel cornerback Taron Johnson Monday. Coach Sean McDermott quelled fans’ fears on Josh Allen’s hand injury, but he announced that Johnson will not play Thursday against the Miami Dolphins due to the forearm injury he suffered in Sunday’s 34-28 victory over Arizona."

McDermott also announced that defensive end Dawuane Smoot is most likely out Thursday. He was injured just a few days before the opener and did not play against the Cardinals.

GXEESiTX0AAQ0Dl.jpg
 
Travis34 said:
Good news for us, Taron Johnson is damn solid

Cant believe we made it out of a game without any injuries. Feels like a miracle
Better yet, we’ll be adding some reinforcements.

I doubt there is another team in the league with more talent on PUP and IR (or simply from being inactive week 1) slated to come back over the next month than we have.
 
May Buffalo get a snow storm and leave the team stranded in Buffalo we can play their practice squad!
 
The Ghost said:
He better keep that hand off the ground because I am stepping on it if I see him touching grass.
I hope Miami is really physical with Allen. I've said it before that the Dolphins had a few players who seemingly wanted no part of tackling Allen.

In a sense, I think that was part of revamping the linebacking unit.

Make Allen play from the pocket, the way Bellichick ' defenses played him.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I hope Miami is really physical with Allen. I've said it before that the Dolphins had a few players who seemingly wanted no part of tackling Allen.

In a sense, I think that was part of revamping the linebacking unit.
Any play near the side line = wipe him out. Pay him back for that cheap ass play on Elandon Roberts two years ago.
 
