Week 2 - Injury Report - Bills vs. Dolphins

Incoming. But heres an update from enemy territory.
"As expected, the news was not great on Buffalo Bills nickel cornerback Taron Johnson Monday. Coach Sean McDermott quelled fans’ fears on Josh Allen’s hand injury, but he announced that Johnson will not play Thursday against the Miami Dolphins due to the forearm injury he suffered in Sunday’s 34-28 victory over Arizona."
McDermott also announced that defensive end Dawuane Smoot is most likely out Thursday. He was injured just a few days before the opener and did not play against the Cardinals.
Two Bills defensive players ruled out for game vs Dolphins: Latest on injuries
The Bills will be without two defensive players when they play in Miami Thursday.
www.democratandchronicle.com
