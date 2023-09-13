 Week 2 New England early look | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 2 New England early look

Pete Prisco pick

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (+2.5)​

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

Miami is coming off a high-flying offensive victory against the Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding in that game. The Patriots lost to the Eagles, but the defense played well. That defense will keep them in this game as they slow down the high-flying Dolphins to win it late. Upset special.

Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 23


Belichick will definitely want to stop Tua-Hill so expect to see a lot of dime defense, Miami will need a better running game and defense if we are going to win this. McDaniel's and Tua may need to pick there spots here, another road game this time in Prime Time and even more important than the last, division rival.

Hope we get them by at least 2 TD's and they have a hard time slowing down the offense.
 
I think we need to be able to run the ball. Teams probably will dare us to run. I think we can do it.
 
I don't see the Patriots beating us in a game that gets into the mid 20s.
I think for them to beat us they need to turn this into a slow, dragged out one; which i also do not think is happening.
 
I don’t care about all the predictions by people on TV......it's always hard to beat a division opponent on the road as we all know but we "should" win this game, specially if we really want to go far this year, we can’t lose games like this one
 
Just ask Pete Prick what Tua’s career record vs the Patsies is. Here’s a hint. It has a zero in the loss column.
 
If the Patriots don't generate quick pressure with the front 4, Tua will pick them apart with elite accuracy and timing.

*Edit*

And quite honestly, he still might do that, as he did to the Chargers who had unblocked rushers at times.
 
The fins run enough to keep the defense honest, they had 70 yards without focusing on the run, sometimes in games the has to go to the strenght of the team, and this dolphins team is a passing team, and you if Achane is activated it will be a long day for New England.
 
