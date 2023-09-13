Week 2 New England early look

dougb123
Bringer of Rain
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 5, 2011
- Messages
- 2,717
- Reaction score
- 6,046
- Location
- Ft. Lauderdale
Pete Prisco pick
Miami is coming off a high-flying offensive victory against the Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding in that game. The Patriots lost to the Eagles, but the defense played well. That defense will keep them in this game as they slow down the high-flying Dolphins to win it late. Upset special.
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 23
Belichick will definitely want to stop Tua-Hill so expect to see a lot of dime defense, Miami will need a better running game and defense if we are going to win this. McDaniel's and Tua may need to pick there spots here, another road game this time in Prime Time and even more important than the last, division rival.
Hope we get them by at least 2 TD's and they have a hard time slowing down the offense.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (+2.5)Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)
Miami is coming off a high-flying offensive victory against the Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding in that game. The Patriots lost to the Eagles, but the defense played well. That defense will keep them in this game as they slow down the high-flying Dolphins to win it late. Upset special.
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 23
Belichick will definitely want to stop Tua-Hill so expect to see a lot of dime defense, Miami will need a better running game and defense if we are going to win this. McDaniel's and Tua may need to pick there spots here, another road game this time in Prime Time and even more important than the last, division rival.
Hope we get them by at least 2 TD's and they have a hard time slowing down the offense.