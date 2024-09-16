Week 2. Random thoughts. Discussion. And stuff.

Harold Jackson
I are smartter then you
What conclusion are we to draw from this Harold? Saints getting a new stadium?Dallas gets blown out by Packers in playoffs and then week 2 vs Saints.
Stafford leads the league in passing while 0-2.
SF and Ravens lose.
Rodgers wins as a Jet. (I actually hope NFL network replays that game.
0-2, Ravens, Bengals,Jax, Titans, Broncos,Rams, Giants, Carolina
Saints won't be that successful this season. The first month is never a true indicator of the rest of the year.