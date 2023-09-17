Week 2: What I think, what I hope, and what I know vs Patriots

We play a key devision rival that we are expected to beat, we play on the road for the second straight week, and we play one of the best football staff's (especially on defense) in the NFL. So here's what I think, what I hope, and what I know vs New England.- I think RB Achane is going to have a big game for us if he suits out tonight. He's definately a Wild Card just waiting to happen that will create some big runs and receptions for Miami.- I expect the game to be a close one, maybe even 1-3 points from each other- I think if the Patriots can run effectively on us that we will be in a tight, last drive of the game type of situation- I don't think one week of film is going to be enough for BB and his staff to figure out our Offense- The Patriots offense is better than most fans think, but if they are down 2-3 OL as reported they will run early and often- I hope our defense has a great showing tonight. Really hoping for sacks, turnovers and general sense of panic from the Patriots vs Fangio's defense- I hope we run the ball effectively tonight and that Mostert and Achane break some runs- I hope the OL can protect Tua as effectively as we did against the Chargers- I hope we can somehow blow out the Patriots, as it would be a great sign that we in fact may be a Super Bowl Contender to go 2-0 on the road against two potential playoff teams- We are better than the Patriots, and should win this game- McDaniel could completely establish himself as a legitimate Coach of the Year candidate with a convincing win over BB even though it's only Week 2- Despite being a good team, Dolfans need to remember that we have some players out (Ramsey) and injured or out Waddle, Armstead, Mostert, and Phillips that all play key positions that we rely on in a big way to win. Anyone on this list not at 100% hurts our chances to win. That said, If we are missing anyone else other than Ramsey on this list,, close game like last week or not.- If the Patriots are down 2-3 OL as reports have them coming into todays game and we don't dominate the Patriots offense I'd be concerned with where we are on Defense. Toda's game is going to tell us a lot about where we are on defense IMO.- Achane is the real deal. Can't wait for him to show his impact on the Dolphins