Week 3 injuries?

I am not sure what the injury reports mean.
I guess I never expect Armstead to play, just a bonus when he does. I wonder what our run and pass game might do if he played?
I see Simmons (S) is a maybe for the Broncos. Is he the cheap shot guy or was that someone else?
They look less dinged up than we are.
I sure hope AVG and Phillips can play.
 
I agree on Waddle. Even if he passes stuff I think he will be held out due to simply appearance. The league and the dolphins I think are going to take a very cautious approach to head injuries. I don’t mean to suggest this is bad, just that they may err on the side of caution.
 
Armstead, I have no idea. Seems anytime he plays is a bonus not an expectation. Likely we need to focus on another LT for next year. If Armstead can play, we play the new guy somewhere else.
 
Justin Simmons is their best player so that’s a very big deal if he’s out or in.

He’s not the one that took they cheap shot, Jackson did.

Phillips is good to go he had spasms.

Armstead I’m over the guy situation so it doesn’t matter, I’d sit him down for another month and let him train

Still don’t know for sure if waddle had a real concussion, there is confusion, my guess is they don’t put him in the protocol unless he showed signs of one.
 
that's how I look at it....if Armstead plays then great but I don’t expect him to play and even if he does, how long before he's out again?
 
