Week 3 injuries?

Jssanto
Club Member
I am not sure what the injury reports mean.
I guess I never expect Armstead to play, just a bonus when he does. I wonder what our run and pass game might do if he played?
I see Simmons (S) is a maybe for the Broncos. Is he the cheap shot guy or was that someone else?
They look less dinged up than we are.
I sure hope AVG and Phillips can play.
