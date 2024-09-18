 Week 3 - Injury Report - Dolphins vs. Seahawks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 3 - Injury Report - Dolphins vs. Seahawks

lynx said:
Something to watch. If he goes to "Full", 100% he will play. Chosen being released is also a sign that either Washington or EZ will be playing this Sunday, my bet is on Washington
Mabye we’ll be lucky enough to see both Washington and EZ on the field at the same time for a big 3rd down while Tyreek and Waddle are on the sidelines, again.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
Sorry but you made me laugh out loud with that one. It’s negligent to have both of those guys off and have had Chosen and DuBose on. I still don’t get it.
 
NBP81 said:
Thanks for posting this... Felt like no one gave a **** to even bother with upcoming games. I'm still here, good to see I'm not alone.
Yes you and E3 deserve props for trying to keep this thing going. I care about the upcoming games. But like many others I’m so exasperated that we are in this position.
 
royalshank said:
I don't know man... We've all been fans of this team for decades and even without Tua, it's still the most talented team we've fielded in the last 20 years... And we all out with pitchforks and ****... Not buying it.
 
NBP81 said:
Can't do much about it until the end of the year. People can either pull up their big girl panties and get on board with their fandom or complain all year. I know what I'm not doing.
 
royalshank said:
The fact that no one in the Miami media attempted to make him answer for that, didn’t even try to press him on it, and let him get away with one of his long, “say a lot but actually say nothing answers”, was infuriating.

I’ve been “privileged” enough in my life to have seen plenty of Belichick press conferences to understand the art of evasion. I mean, Bill got away with never answering for benching Butler in the Super Bowl, but at least the New England media continued to badger him, over and over.
 
