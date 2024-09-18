Week 3 - Injury Report - Dolphins vs. Seahawks

E30M3
Something to watch. If he goes to "Full", 100% he will play. Chosen being released is also a sign that either Washington or EZ will be playing this Sunday, my bet is on WashingtonMalik Washington debut?
Mabye we’ll be lucky enough to see both Washington and EZ on the field at the same time for a big 3rd down while Tyreek and Waddle are on the sidelines, again.Something to watch. If he goes to "Full", 100% he will play. Chosen being released is also a sign that either Washington or EZ will be playing this Sunday, my bet is on Washington
Thanks for posting this... Felt like no one gave a **** to even bother with upcoming games. I'm still here, good to see I'm not alone.View attachment 176119
Holy sh*t. Theirs is actually longer than ours!!!!!!
Sorry but you made me laugh out loud with that one. It’s negligent to have both of those guys off and have had Chosen and DuBose on. I still don’t get it.Mabye we’ll be lucky enough to see both Washington and EZ on the field at the same time for a big 3rd down while Tyreek and Waddle are on the sidelines again.
Yes you and E3 deserve props for trying to keep this thing going. I care about the upcoming games. But like many others I’m so exasperated that we are in this position.Thanks for posting this... Felt like no one gave a **** to even bother with upcoming games. I'm still here, good to see I'm not alone.
Still work to be done this year!Thanks for posting this... Felt like no one gave a **** to even bother with upcoming games. I'm still here, good to see I'm not alone.
I don't know man... We've all been fans of this team for decades and even without Tua, it's still the most talented team we've fielded in the last 20 years... And we all out with pitchforks and ****... Not buying it.Yes you and E3 deserve props for trying to keep this thing going. I care about the upcoming games. But like many others I’m so exasperated that we are in this position.
Can't do much about it until the end of the year. People can either pull up their big girl panties and get on board with their fandom or complain all year. I know what I'm not doing.I don't know man... We've all been fans of this team for decades and even without Tua, it's still the most talented team we've fielded in the last 20 years... And we all out with pitchforks and ****... Not buying it.
The fact that no one in the Miami media attempted to make him answer for that, didn’t even try to press him on it, and let him get away with one of his long, “say a lot but actually say nothing answers”, was infuriating.Sorry but you made me laugh out loud with that one. It’s negligent to have both of those guys off and have had Chosen and DuBose on. I still don’t get it.