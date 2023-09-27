Week 3 Injury Watch Thread

circumstances
I'm just Chubbin' around
Club Member
I keep looking and looking for info on our guys.
If you hear anything, post it here.
Will Waddle clear the protocol and be active this Sunday?
Will River CraCraft sneak out for bionic shoulder surgery and become the Six Million Dollar Sixth Receiver we all know he can be?
Will Connor Williams groin pain fix his snapping issues?
Will Jaelan Phillips' spasm again, and is the oblique unrelated?
Exactly how far ahead of schedule is Jalen Ramsey?
Does Cheetah have his pecker insured, to preserve its value for his post-football career?
Post it all here!!
If you hear anything, post it here.
Will Waddle clear the protocol and be active this Sunday?
Will River CraCraft sneak out for bionic shoulder surgery and become the Six Million Dollar Sixth Receiver we all know he can be?
Will Connor Williams groin pain fix his snapping issues?
Will Jaelan Phillips' spasm again, and is the oblique unrelated?
Exactly how far ahead of schedule is Jalen Ramsey?
Does Cheetah have his pecker insured, to preserve its value for his post-football career?
Post it all here!!