Week 3 NFL TV Maps

MIA @ SEA in GREEN
For any sickos interested in watching Skylar Thompson try to play quarterback, coverage will be scattered, with most of Peninsular Florida, the Pacific Northwest, Big Sky Country, New Orleans, Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Green Bay and Madison, WI carrying the late game. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will have the call on CBS.