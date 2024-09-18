 Week 3 NFL TV Maps | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 3 NFL TV Maps

MIA @ SEA in GREEN
For any sickos interested in watching Skylar Thompson try to play quarterback, coverage will be scattered, with most of Peninsular Florida, the Pacific Northwest, Big Sky Country, New Orleans, Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Green Bay and Madison, WI carrying the late game. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will have the call on CBS.
 
Thanks again!

Also, since 2022, we have never lost a game with Harlan announcing. Oooooooooooweeeee! Theres an @Adam First for everything.

How CBS’ Kevin Harlan became Dolphins fan favorite. And what he wants fans to know

CBS’ Kevin Harlan says he appreciates that Dolphins fans appreciate him and have come to view him as something of a lucky charm for the team.
Bet Win GIF by Slotomania Official
 
Crap. For some reason, it's on in my state but the area looks to be about 50 miles away from me. More bootleg action for me.
 
How does tv coverage work over in the States? Does that tv map show free to air games or are they subscription channels?
 
Those are the free to air games, ones that local CBS affiliates that are contractually obligated or choose to broadcast.
 
