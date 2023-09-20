 Week 3 vs Denver Injury Report | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 3 vs Denver Injury Report

all our guys should play except maybe Waddle and ahmed.

if Justin Simmons is our their screwed.
 
We have a lot guys nicked up already. Will the big man at LT play this week?
 
djphinfan said:
Did they suspend that head-hunter #22 for them?

I don't what that guy anywhere near our recievers when they catch the ball.
 
djphinfan said:
No they did not
That's crazy! I believe this is his 2nd week in a row where's pulled some extremely dirty stunt like that.

There's no doubt in my mind he's coming after our guys too.
 
