 Week 4 - Injury Report - Titans vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 4 - Injury Report - Titans vs. Dolphins

Promising that Washington was limited. Hopefully he plays soon, we need a good slot right now..
 
srp1979 said:
Promising that Washington was limited. Hopefully he plays soon, we need a good slot right now..
Click to expand...
He was limited last week….and didn’t play. McDaniel gave some salad answer about him.

It’s more concerning that he is STILL limited.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom