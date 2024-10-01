Week 4 - PFF After Action Report - Titans vs. Dolphins

E30M3
///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2018
- Messages
- 11,135
- Reaction score
- 27,007
- Location
- SD / MD / FL
It goes lower. Eich had a pass blocking of 4 one year. Yes. 4.LOL. Achane with a pass block of 10. I didn't know it went that low.
They needed to keep Chris Brooks on this roster. Terrible decision to be so unbalanced.
LOL. Achane with a pass block of 10. I didn't know it went that low.
They needed to keep Chris Brooks on this roster. Terrible decision to be so unbalanced.