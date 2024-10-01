 Week 4 - PFF After Action Report - Titans vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 4 - PFF After Action Report - Titans vs. Dolphins

OFFENSE

Grades

Receiving Grades

Rushing Grades

Snap Counts

DEFENSE

Grades

LOL. Achane with a pass block of 10. I didn't know it went that low.

They needed to keep Chris Brooks on this roster. Terrible decision to be so unbalanced.
 
It goes lower. Eich had a pass blocking of 4 one year. Yes. 4.
 
These games are like torture to watch. I really thought there would be some kind of change but the oline has killed this season. Not even Patrick Malholmes could win with this oline.
 
Not one power back. And the one guy with power (Jeff Wilson) never sees a short yardage play.
 
This should get the GM fired. If not, I will temper my 2025 expectations by 100%.

Mickey Mouse maybe could get another year as coach, dunno.
 
