Week 4 reaction thread

Samikit
- Sep 6, 2018
- 50
- 82
- 39
- Gainesville
This team hasn't won a playoff game in 20 years. They won't win another one for another 20 years. Miami has been rebuilding since Marino left and continue to not put the pieces together. Anyone who thinks this team is heading in the right direction is delusional. The entire coaching staff is a joke. Draft picks are wasted on bad players constantly and they trade away the talent they do have. Let's not forget about the money wasted on big name free agents. Clueless organization