Week 4 reaction thread

This team hasn't won a playoff game in 20 years. They won't win another one for another 20 years. Miami has been rebuilding since Marino left and continue to not put the pieces together. Anyone who thinks this team is heading in the right direction is delusional. The entire coaching staff is a joke. Draft picks are wasted on bad players constantly and they trade away the talent they do have. Let's not forget about the money wasted on big name free agents. Clueless organization
 
What the hell did you think would come of this Fitzpatrick experiment? He has always been this QB and it’s run it’s course. If Tua is no better, then at least we get a look at him and figure out if we need someone else under the center.
 
Bottom line is you don’t win games against elite quarterbacks by playing it safe. By refusing to bet on his offence by going for it on 4th down, Flores effectively ceded this game to the Seahawks.

If Flores doesn’t know that chickensh*t football doesn’t get you anywhere in the NFL, that’s a cause for concern. Hope he learns from this.
 
Samikit said:
This team hasn't won a playoff game in 20 years. They won't win another one for another 20 years. Miami has been rebuilding since Marino left and continue to not put the pieces together. Anyone who thinks this team is heading in the right direction is delusional. The entire coaching staff is a joke. Draft picks are wasted on bad players constantly and they trade away the talent they do have. Let's not forget about the money wasted on big name free agents. Clueless organization
ok bye, don’t let the door hit you
 
Miami has to go from a team that thought they could go from worst to first, to a team that is willing to develop their franchise qb, with eyes in 2021 to make him have the leap, while hopefully somehow fixing the defense. If they cant do the latter, maybe they can have an offense to keep up with the defense. Either way, one question has been answered, the oline can hold up for Tua
 
Elle Clouds said:
What the hell did you think would come of this Fitzpatrick experiment? He has always been this QB and it’s run it’s course. If Tua is no better, then at least we get a look at him and figure out if we need someone else under the center.
Play Tua and if he sucks draft Lawrence
 
Yessir said:
Tua is the big joker. He’s the only hope. Flores and Grier are going to keep that card tucked as long as possible because it’s their last life line to keep their jobs.
you nailed it, you know the ultimate strategy. This is all about keeping jobs not winning games....smh. letting a high qb draft pick ride the bench is definitely a card. get real
 
If tua is healthy you have to play him. Fitz arm is done. let tua have his ups and down his rookie yr. you have to play him.
 
Want to retire Jordan Howard's number? Cut the kicker so we will go for it on 4th down? Tell us here
 
