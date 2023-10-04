Week 5 McD Press Notes & Injury News

Fin-Loco
Annihilation Nostradamus
I doubt it. Mike McDaniel could and probably does give feedback, but we paid top $ to acquire Fangio and he is probably calling all the Defensive shots. My expectation is that the Defense against a weaker opponent (Giants) will step up this week.Wonder if anyone ask him has he actually talked to Vic about wtf? Further does he actually have any say in what Vic does in that side of the ball?