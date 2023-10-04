 Week 5 McD Press Notes & Injury News | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 5 McD Press Notes & Injury News

Wonder if anyone ask him has he actually talked to Vic about wtf? Further does he actually have any say in what Vic does in that side of the ball?
 
ANUFan said:
Wonder if anyone ask him has he actually talked to Vic about wtf? Further does he actually have any say in what Vic does in that side of the ball?
I doubt it. Mike McDaniel could and probably does give feedback, but we paid top $ to acquire Fangio and he is probably calling all the Defensive shots. My expectation is that the Defense against a weaker opponent (Giants) will step up this week.
 
Wonder if Mostert is getting vet rest. Expected with Artstead. No idea with Bethel.
 
Nik Needham? He's still on this team? I haven't seen or heard that name in a long time. I know he was injured, but I thought that was a year ago. So much for what I know...
 
I want to believe McD in Eich just having first game starter problems. But, thinking of him at center again is straight up nightmare fuel. The entire offense fell apart because of noise and one guy!!!!
 
Fin-Loco said:
