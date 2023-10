Danny said: I dumped directv to get YTTV in order to get the ticket because they don’t always show our game here in the Orlando market.......well, this week will be the 5th week in a row our game is on local TV Click to expand...

It really needs to be a la carte as an option on top of the full package. I've only needed it for one game so far. Happy to have the others but I should be allowed to pay a premium for a single game if I want. Charge me $30 for a game. It would just be nice to look at what's on and when and then come up with a plan.I really hate the YTTV interface. It's unnecessarily clunky. I also hate that I can't just pick the 1 pm game in the noon hour and have it default to the network pregame show. When using my laptop to have to change it at game time on three different monitors from my laptop it gets to be more of a pain in the butt than it should. I mean, it's simple problems but they just shouldn't exist.