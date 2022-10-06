 Week 5 TV Map | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 5 TV Map

I didn't see this posted yet. Forgive me if I missed it. For those of us in the Orlando area, it looks like we can see the game on TV. Yay!
Harlan and Green are covering the game again.

Week5.PNG
 
Interesting, thanks.
I rarely get to see on tv. I have to listen to radio and look at the play by play vie internet.
 
Jssanto said:
Interesting, thanks.
I rarely get to see on tv. I have to listen to radio and look at the play by play vie internet.
Click to expand...

Will you be able to see the game this week? Have you considered NFL+? I have it, and when the game isn't on TV I wait until it's over and then watch it on their app. FYI: The app is a little quirky and it isn't reliable for watching it on the TV (at least for me), but so far I have been able to get it to work on my iPhone.
 
Beach Bum said:
Will you be able to see the game this week? Have you considered NFL+? I have it, and when the game isn't on TV I wait until it's over and then watch it on their app. FYI: The app is a little quirky and it isn't reliable for watching it on the TV (at least for me), but so far I have been able to get it to work on my iPhone.
Click to expand...
Thanks. BTW, I just sent your quote about listening to others. Wish I had learned that earlier.
 
Funny I'm getting the ticket this year and so far only one game hasn’t been on local TV for me.....I'm sure that will change though
 
