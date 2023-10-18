 Week 7: Dolphins vs. Eagles Injury Reports | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 7: Dolphins vs. Eagles Injury Reports

Slim Reaper up in the air for Sunday night with the hammy? Skinny ass legs. Fair game if so with our secondary injuries.
 
djphinfan said:
Slay, ricks and Brown back, their fine in the secondary..

X and williams out would be bad for us.
Exactly. The fact they got a limited in means they are likely good to go. Earlier this week I heard they will be decimated by injuries. I think they will be fine for the most part. I was expecting much more DNP on the list.
 
Please be smart with Ramsy.

Personally he wouldn’t play if I were coach until after the bye week.

Which is what? Another 4 weeks from now.
 
Just wanted to add before everyone gets worked up about Williams, that McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that they would be holding Connor out of the Wednesday practice regardless of how he was feeling.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
yeah but there's a reason for it....he's not 100% healthy yet or else there would be no reason to keep him out of Practice
 
Danny said:
Obviously he isn’t 100%, but the answer he gave was in response to whether he would be able to play this week, to which he said it was trending that way but that they that wanted to protect him from himself so they would give him an extra day off.
 
it feels amazing just to see Jalen Ramsey on this week's report!

10/18!!
 
Michael Scott said:
I have dude on my FF team. He has not been lighting it up. Seems like he loafed on a few plays the couple times I watched some Eagles games.

Also, I would like to see Claypool take over Chosen's blocking duties on some plays.
 
I don't pay much attention to injury reports on a Wednesday. It just worries me and I hope most turn up on Sunday. Injury reports are just so negative. 32a0aebf260253d1eb4b846cf94a2073.jpg
.
 
