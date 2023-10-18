Week 7: Dolphins vs. Eagles Injury Reports

E30M3
Exactly. The fact they got a limited in means they are likely good to go. Earlier this week I heard they will be decimated by injuries. I think they will be fine for the most part. I was expecting much more DNP on the list.Slay, ricks and Brown back, their fine in the secondary..
X and williams out would be bad for us.
yeah but there's a reason for it....he's not 100% healthy yet or else there would be no reason to keep him out of PracticeJust wanted to add before everyone gets worked up about Williams, that McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that they would be holding Connor out of the Wednesday practice regardless of how he was feeling.
Obviously he isn’t 100%, but the answer he gave was in response to whether he would be able to play this week, to which he said it was trending that way but that they that wanted to protect him from himself so they would give him an extra day off.yeah but there's a reason for it....he's not 100% healthy yet or else there would be no reason to keep him out of Practice
I have dude on my FF team. He has not been lighting it up. Seems like he loafed on a few plays the couple times I watched some Eagles games.Slim Reaper up in the air for Sunday night with the hammy? Skinny ass legs. Fair game if so with our secondary injuries.