Week 7 PFF ratings vs Browns

Hey it’s an improvement on the 0 he has gotten in a couple games. Baby steps, maybe by 2040 he’ll be just mediocre instead of being the worst lineman in the league.Jonah 4.3 pass blocking
I mean he did have his best block ever in the league, so theres maybe a small improvement there? Idk trying to look for any positives but this team makes it so hard...never thought Jonah would be this bad, hes making Eich at his worst look like Quentin Nelson compared to how hes playing.It feels cruel to keep throwing Jonah out there at this point lol
I’m guessing fumbles don’t count. Or whatever. How stats are used to rate players endlessly drives me nuts. But I’m old.When Dee Eskridge is the only starting caliber player on offense...
Well that was special teams, so his score there was pretty low but the fumble didnt affect his score on offense.
