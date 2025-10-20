 Week 7 PFF ratings vs Browns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 7 PFF ratings vs Browns

SO MUCH RED!!

seble24 said:
It feels cruel to keep throwing Jonah out there at this point lol
I mean he did have his best block ever in the league, so theres maybe a small improvement there? Idk trying to look for any positives but this team makes it so hard...never thought Jonah would be this bad, hes making Eich at his worst look like Quentin Nelson compared to how hes playing.
 
Finsup81 said:
I’m not sure how that wasn’t called a hold. It sure looked like he hooked him late to me.
 
DrMultimedia said:
I’m guessing fumbles don’t count. Or whatever. How stats are used to rate players endlessly drives me nuts. But I’m old. 🤣
Well that was special teams, so his score there was pretty low but the fumble didnt affect his score on offense.
 
You folks still think you're getting a 2nd or 3rd for Jordan Philips? And do you realize that running backs like Achane have to pass protect, too?

With the possible exception of Bradley Chubb, there is not ONE player on this roster who could start for any contender. My hat's off to Chris Grier, because that's almost impossible to do.
 
Michael Scott said:
Jonah 4.3 pass blocking 😆
I’m sure he’s had at least 2 games with a 0 pass blocking rating, it could be 3.

He’s a football terrorist and should be benched. Watch the big play to Eskridge and what the DL did to Jonah on that play, it was like me shoving my kid out of the way to make sure I got the last piece of cake.
 
