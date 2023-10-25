 Week 8: Dolphins vs. Patriots Injury Reports | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 8: Dolphins vs. Patriots Injury Reports

Lots of injuries for Fins. Wish bye week was this week. Hopefully no more injuries in the next two games, and then get everything back to healthy.
 
Tua's cryptic response re: Tyreek Hill is unsettling to say the least. If he has to go on IR, Fins are farked!
 
What cryptic response?

If you're talking about the down the line comment, listen or read what he was responding to.

Nothing cryptic or worrisome about his response.

Unless, I missed a diferrent response of cryptic nature.

This is how the media stirs the pot.
 
Disagree. This is cryptic and worrisome to me: “If we couldn't have Tyreek that would be tough, but the show goes on,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “You’ve got to continue to play and somewhere down the line, we're going to get Tyreek back in. It has to be one of those things where you never let your foot off the gas and you don't lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit.” They were coy with Achane and he's gone. Let's hope for the best, but sounds like Tua is preparing to play w/o Hill to me.
 
What was the question? What happens if Tyreek can't play? That's a hypothetical. His answer was also, hypothetical.
 
No I was legitimately asking what the question was though, I didn't see the presser. I just assume from the answer it was a hypothetical question cause that looks like a hypothetical answer.
 
