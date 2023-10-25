Week 8: Dolphins vs. Patriots Injury Reports

E30M3
Like a goddam retirement home these teams.
Last edited:
Tua's cryptic response re: Tyreek Hill is unsettling to say the least. If he has to go on IR, Fins are farked!
Nice.......I thought this was an injury report.....
Why did you post Miamis starting line up?
Disagree. This is cryptic and worrisome to me: “If we couldn't have Tyreek that would be tough, but the show goes on,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “You’ve got to continue to play and somewhere down the line, we're going to get Tyreek back in. It has to be one of those things where you never let your foot off the gas and you don't lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit.” They were coy with Achane and he's gone. Let's hope for the best, but sounds like Tua is preparing to play w/o Hill to me.What cryptic response?
If you're talking about the down the line comment, listen or read what he was responding to.
Nothing cryptic or worrisome about his response.
Unless, I missed a diferrent response of cryptic nature.
This is how the media stirs the pot.
What was the question? What happens if Tyreek can't play? That's a hypothetical. His answer was also, hypothetical.Disagree. This is cryptic and worrisome to me: “If we couldn't have Tyreek that would be tough, but the show goes on,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “You’ve got to continue to play and somewhere down the line, we're going to get Tyreek back in. It has to be one of those things where you never let your foot off the gas and you don't lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit.” They were coy with Achane and he's gone. Let's hope for the best, but sounds like Tua is preparing to play w/o Hill to me.
We see it differently, but I do hope I am wrong on this one.What was the question? What happens if Tyreek can't play? That's a hypothetical. His answer was also, hypothetical.
No I was legitimately asking what the question was though, I didn't see the presser. I just assume from the answer it was a hypothetical question cause that looks like a hypothetical answer.We see it differently, but I do hope I am wrong on this one.
I think Armstead gave everyone his “condition”This team is like a glass cannon...
Spot on.I thought this was an injury report.....
Why did you post Miamis starting line up?