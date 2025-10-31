Week 9 PFF Grades vs Ravens

Pat Paul will be a big trade piece sometime next year I thinkPat Paul is improving his run blocking every game, sky is the limit with his physical tools
Brooks has by far his worst game of the year
Why would we trade a young cornerstone LT? Unless it's a Tunsil package I'll pass

I think he could bring in a tunsil like package and I would be all over it.
PFF grades are always subjective. I would guess playing spy is considered a coverage rep. In that case it makes sense he graded so low. We kept Lamar honest on the ground, but their TEs diced us up. I can understand the argument that he had very little impact on the play if they get an easy completion right in the middle of the field. I feel like this is oversight on PFF’s system, but I don’t know how you could grade it accurately.Brooks grade is wrong. It was Dodson last night in pass coverage.
I'm on the Sonny Styles LB Ohio State in round 1 bandwagon.
This scenario would be dependant on paul having a similar leap in progression again this off season of course, at the moment it wouldn't happenNah. Not I wouldn’t be all over it. But the package. Nah
Lamar played against us at 50 percent wowed, Josh Allen does the sameSaw another expert on twitter saying Miami sold out to stop Henry. That gave Lamar the play action behind our LBs. Really nothing Brooks could do to stop the TE passes
