Week 9 PFF Grades vs Ravens

Pat Paul is improving his run blocking every game, sky is the limit with his physical tools

Brooks had by far his worst game of the year
 
Finsup81 said:
Pat Paul is improving his run blocking every game, sky is the limit with his physical tools

Brooks has by far his worst game of the year
Pat Paul will be a big trade piece sometime next year I think
 
Brooks grade is kinda strange. I thought the off ball lb level has played better the last 2 weeks. Although that’s mostly been from the Tyrell Dodson side who was awful prior.

Brooks doesn’t miss many tackles I’ll say that much.
 
Saw another expert on twitter saying Miami sold out to stop Henry. That gave Lamar the play action behind our LBs. Really nothing Brooks could do to stop the TE passes
 
LargoFin said:
Brooks grade is wrong. It was Dodson last night in pass coverage.
I'm on the Sonny Styles LB Ohio State in round 1 bandwagon.
PFF grades are always subjective. I would guess playing spy is considered a coverage rep. In that case it makes sense he graded so low. We kept Lamar honest on the ground, but their TEs diced us up. I can understand the argument that he had very little impact on the play if they get an easy completion right in the middle of the field. I feel like this is oversight on PFF’s system, but I don’t know how you could grade it accurately.
 
hoops said:
Nah. Not I wouldn’t be all over it. But the package. Nah
This scenario would be dependant on paul having a similar leap in progression again this off season of course, at the moment it wouldn't happen
 
zucca said:
Saw another expert on twitter saying Miami sold out to stop Henry. That gave Lamar the play action behind our LBs. Really nothing Brooks could do to stop the TE passes
Lamar played against us at 50 percent wowed, Josh Allen does the same
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
PFF grades are always subjective. I would guess playing spy is considered a coverage rep. In that case it makes sense he graded so low. We kept Lamar honest on the ground, but their TEs diced us up. I can understand the argument that he had very little impact on the play if they get an easy completion right in the middle of the field. I feel like this is oversight on PFF’s system, but I don’t know how you could grade it accurately.
If Dodson was in coverage on 2.5 of the 3 tight ends touchdowns, there is no way Brooks should be graded lower.
 
