Week 9 PFF ratings vs Ravens

Offense:


1761941032669.jpeg
1761941048202.jpeg

Defense:

1761940853280.jpeg
1761940864658.jpeg
 
Pat Paul is improving his run blocking every game, sky is the limit with his physical tools

Brooks had by far his worst game of the year
 
Pat Paul will be a big trade piece sometime next year I think
 
Why would we trade a young cornerstone LT? Unless it’s a Tunsil package I’ll pass
 
Brooks grade is wrong. It was Dodson last night in pass coverage.
I'm on the Sonny Styles LB Ohio State in round 1 bandwagon.
 
Brooks grade is kinda strange. I thought the off ball lb level has played better the last 2 weeks. Although that’s mostly been from the Tyrell Dodson side who was awful prior.

Brooks doesn’t miss many tackles I’ll say that much.
 
Saw another expert on twitter saying Miami sold out to stop Henry. That gave Lamar the play action behind our LBs. Really nothing Brooks could do to stop the TE passes
 
