 Week Before Jacksonville. LT Paul review. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week Before Jacksonville. LT Paul review.

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,463
Reaction score
3,364
Good morning Dolphins, 1 week until football Christmas against Jacksonville.

Great video review on our future LT Paul.

Question: Why is Paul the only lineman who consistently blocks to the end of play or whistle? Imagine if all 5 guys had that same mentality to finish the block and then some.
 
Said in other threads, I'd push Armstead in his last year before retirement in at LG and play Paul next to him at LT.
 
AMakados10 said:
Said in other threads, I'd push Armstead in his last year before retirement in at LG and play Paul next to him at LT.
Click to expand...
yeah I'm sure Armstead would love that lol. Learn a new position in your last year to make way for a rookie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom