Week Before Jacksonville. LT Paul review.

claytonduper
Starter
- Joined
- May 23, 2004
- Messages
- 2,463
- Reaction score
- 3,364
Good morning Dolphins, 1 week until football Christmas against Jacksonville.
Great video review on our future LT Paul.
Question: Why is Paul the only lineman who consistently blocks to the end of play or whistle? Imagine if all 5 guys had that same mentality to finish the block and then some.
Great video review on our future LT Paul.
Question: Why is Paul the only lineman who consistently blocks to the end of play or whistle? Imagine if all 5 guys had that same mentality to finish the block and then some.