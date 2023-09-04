Week One College Football FSU/LSU

jimthefin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,051
- Reaction score
- 8,743
I did not watch a ton of FB this weekend but I have been impressed with Mekhi Wingo DT from LSU tonight. His teammate Maason Smith who is not playing is the bigger name but the kid has been explosive off the ball against FSU.
Jared Verse looked like he was launched out of a rocket on a few of his rush attempts, he is a legit stud.
And Malik Nabers appears to have been possessed by Kayshon Boutee with his terrible body language and constant complaining to refs and teammates alike.
I can't say I like either QB but WR Keon Coleman the MICH ST transfer has been very good for FSU.
Jared Verse looked like he was launched out of a rocket on a few of his rush attempts, he is a legit stud.
And Malik Nabers appears to have been possessed by Kayshon Boutee with his terrible body language and constant complaining to refs and teammates alike.
I can't say I like either QB but WR Keon Coleman the MICH ST transfer has been very good for FSU.