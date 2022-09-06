Week One Depth Chart

Fin-Loco said: Surprised to see EZ E behind Sherfield. Don't like Cheetah and Waddle being PRs #1 and #2. Click to expand...

My thoughts exactly. I also don't like seeing Holland as PR #3. All three of those guys are too valuable to risk injury on kick/punt returns. Let them go back there every now and again when we need to make something happen, but I don't want to see them fielding on a consistent basis.I'm also very curious to see how MM utilizes our TEs this weekend.