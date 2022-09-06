Week One Depth Chart

Fin-Loco
My thoughts exactly. I also don't like seeing Holland as PR #3. All three of those guys are too valuable to risk injury on kick/punt returns. Let them go back there every now and again when we need to make something happen, but I don't want to see them fielding on a consistent basis.Surprised to see EZ E behind Sherfield. Don't like Cheetah and Waddle being PRs #1 and #2.
Every one of the depth charts has come with two RB positions. If you count the slots it's 12. I wonder what that tells us about our base offense.
IMO all these running backs get nicked up and loose playing time so injury wise it probably takes 4 over a 17 game period to keep a couple healthy on the roster.Seems strange to me, too. We're comfortable going five deep on a single TE line, but not four deep on a RB line.
I hope Hier is right. I'd feel much more comfortable with Rowe manning the nickel than Iggy.