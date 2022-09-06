 Week One Depth Chart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week One Depth Chart

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Fin-Loco said:
Surprised to see EZ E behind Sherfield. Don't like Cheetah and Waddle being PRs #1 and #2.
Click to expand...
My thoughts exactly. I also don't like seeing Holland as PR #3. All three of those guys are too valuable to risk injury on kick/punt returns. Let them go back there every now and again when we need to make something happen, but I don't want to see them fielding on a consistent basis.

I'm also very curious to see how MM utilizes our TEs this weekend.
 
Every one of the depth charts has come with two RB positions. If you count the slots it's 12. I wonder what that tells us about our base offense.
 
josephreese said:
Seems strange to me, too. We're comfortable going five deep on a single TE line, but not four deep on a RB line.
Click to expand...
IMO all these running backs get nicked up and loose playing time so injury wise it probably takes 4 over a 17 game period to keep a couple healthy on the roster.
 
