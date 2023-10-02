In a Week-to-Week league, anything can happen on any given Sunday. You can win by 50 one week and lose by 30 the next week. You can be the best team in the NFL and then lose to the Cardinals. You can be the defending Super Bowl champs and be a blown call away from losing to Zach Wilson.



When you step back, you can see that the Dolphins still have one of the best rosters and coaching staffs in the NFL. We only have 4 more true road games left (against 8 home games). We have 2 "get right" opponents at Hard Rock Stadium in the next 2 weeks. Tua is healthy. The Jets and Pats are toast. The Bengals are in shambles. The AFC South will beat each other up. The Steelers don't have a QB now. The Chargers are effectively 2 games behind us. Burrow and Herbert are injured. And the Chiefs don't look like world-beaters.



The AFC looks as wide-open as it has ever been for us. Just gotta stack some wins and take care of home field. I very much like us in a revenge game in Week 18.